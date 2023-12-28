On Thursday, the Boston Celtics (23-6) heads into a home matchup with Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (2-28) at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cade Cunningham vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham Jayson Tatum Total Fantasy Pts 1115.1 1216.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.2 43.4 Fantasy Rank 15 30

Buy Tatum and Cunningham gear on Fanatics!

Cade Cunningham vs. Jayson Tatum Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham provides the Pistons 23 points, 4.1 boards and 7 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Pistons are being outscored by 11.5 points per game, with a -346 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.3 points per game (28th in NBA), and allow 120.8 per contest (26th in league).

Detroit is 19th in the NBA at 43.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.2 its opponents average.

The Pistons make 9.9 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 1.6 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 33.5% from deep (29th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 37.9%.

Detroit has lost the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 15.8 (29th in NBA) while forcing 11.9 (26th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Jayson Tatum's numbers for the season are 26.9 points, 4.3 assists and 8.5 boards per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Celtics have a +295 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 120.1 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are giving up 109.9 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

Boston is second in the NBA at 47.0 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 42.9 its opponents average.

The Celtics make 16.2 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 37.6% rate (11th in the NBA), compared to the 13.9 per game their opponents make at a 37.1% rate.

Boston forces 11.6 turnovers per game (29th in the league) while committing 12.4 (ninth in NBA play).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cade Cunningham vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham Jayson Tatum Plus/Minus Per Game -7.7 7.8 Usage Percentage 30.5% 29.6% True Shooting Pct 54.1% 60.3% Total Rebound Pct 6.5% 12.5% Assist Pct 33.2% 18.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.