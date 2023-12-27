Washtenaw County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Washtenaw County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chelsea High School at Cass Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ypsilanti Community High School at Battle Creek Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
