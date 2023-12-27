The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

Gostisbehere has scored in seven of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Wild this season, and has scored one goal.

Gostisbehere has picked up two goals and 11 assists on the power play.

Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:32 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 24:48 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:23 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:29 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 6-5 OT

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

