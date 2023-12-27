Will Shayne Gostisbehere Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 27?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Gostisbehere stats and insights
- Gostisbehere has scored in seven of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Wild this season, and has scored one goal.
- Gostisbehere has picked up two goals and 11 assists on the power play.
- Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Gostisbehere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:32
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|24:48
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|23:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|20:29
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Red Wings vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
