Having won six straight at home, the Minnesota Wild host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ to watch as the Wild and the Red Wings meet.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Red Wings vs Wild Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/26/2023 Red Wings Wild 4-1 DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 113 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 26th in the league.

The Red Wings are third in the NHL in scoring (120 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 34 15 17 32 15 17 41.2% Dylan Larkin 28 12 17 29 15 16 53.1% Lucas Raymond 34 10 16 26 15 15 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 33 7 18 25 13 8 - Moritz Seider 34 5 17 22 15 13 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 101 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.

The Wild's 97 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 24th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Wild have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players