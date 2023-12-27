The Minnesota Wild (15-13-4), winners of six home games in a row, host the Detroit Red Wings (16-14-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Wild Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-145) Red Wings (+120) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Detroit has a record of 6-9 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Detroit's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 20 of 34 times.

Red Wings vs Wild Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 97 (24th) Goals 120 (3rd) 101 (13th) Goals Allowed 113 (26th) 20 (21st) Power Play Goals 30 (3rd) 32 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (24th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit owns a 4-6-0 line versus the spread while going 2-7-1 overall over its past 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Detroit has gone over the total six times.

The Red Wings and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Red Wings' game goal totals average 9.3 goals, 1.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Red Wings' 120 total goals (3.5 per game) are the third-most in the league.

The Red Wings have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 113 total, which ranks 26th among NHL teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +7.

