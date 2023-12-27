The Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov and the Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.

Red Wings vs. Wild Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

DeBrincat is among the top options on offense for Detroit, with 32 points this season, as he has put up 15 goals and 17 assists in 34 games.

With 29 total points (one per game), including 12 goals and 17 assists through 28 games, Dylan Larkin is pivotal for Detroit's attack.

This season, Lucas Raymond has 10 goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 26.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a .932 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 177 total saves, while giving up 13 goals (2.1 goals against average). He has put together a 4-3-0 record between the posts for Detroit this season.

Wild Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Minnesota, Kaprizov has 31 points in 32 games (12 goals, 19 assists).

Mats Zuccarello is another important player for Minnesota, with 28 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 22 assists.

Joel Eriksson Ek's total of 24 points is via 15 goals and nine assists.

In 13 games, Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 6-5-2. He has conceded 41 goals (3.16 goals against average) and has racked up 341 saves.

Red Wings vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 20th 3.03 Goals Scored 3.53 4th 16th 3.16 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 18th 30.2 Shots 30.2 18th 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.1 25th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 21.58% 15th 30th 72.17% Penalty Kill % 79.51% 18th

