In the upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Olli Maatta to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Maatta scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Maatta has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:11 Away L 5-2 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:41 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:30 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-1 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 5-3 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

