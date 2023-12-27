When the Texas A&M Aggies match up with the No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys at 9:00 PM on Wednesday, December 27, our projection system predicts the Aggies will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas A&M (+3) Over (54.5) Texas A&M 30, Oklahoma State 28

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Predictions This Week

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Cowboys' record against the spread is 7-5-0.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Oklahoma State has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Cowboys have played 12 games this year and seven of them have hit the over.

Oklahoma State games this season have posted an average total of 53.8, which is 0.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies have gone 5-6-1 ATS this season.

Texas A&M is 0-2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or greater this year.

The Aggies have hit the over in seven of their 12 games with a set total (58.3%).

Texas A&M games this season have averaged an over/under of 52.1 points, 2.4 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma State 29.5 29 30.6 24.3 21.0 49.0 Texas A&M 34.2 21.3 37.9 12.3 27.8 37.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.