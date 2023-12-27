High school basketball action in Muskegon County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitehall High School at Reeths-Puffer High School