The Detroit Red Wings, with Moritz Seider, will be in action Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Looking to wager on Seider's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Moritz Seider vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider has averaged 22:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Seider has a goal in five of 34 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 34 games this season, Seider has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 34 games this year, Seider has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Seider has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seider has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seider Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 34 Games 3 22 Points 0 5 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

