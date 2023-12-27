Should you bet on Michael Rasmussen to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild face off on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460

Rasmussen stats and insights

Rasmussen has scored in six of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.

Rasmussen averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are allowing 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:10 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:20 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:50 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 14:17 Home L 6-5 OT

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

