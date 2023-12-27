Macomb County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cousino High School at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Landmark Academy at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian Early College High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Macomb, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
