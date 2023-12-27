The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is set for Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jake Walman light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

  • Walman has scored in six of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • On the power play, Walman has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • Walman averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 3-2
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

