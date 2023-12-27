Will Dylan Larkin Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 27?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Dylan Larkin a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Larkin stats and insights
- In 11 of 28 games this season, Larkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
- Larkin averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Larkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:44
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|21:38
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|5:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|22:10
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|21:45
|Away
|W 5-2
Red Wings vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
