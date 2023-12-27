For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Dylan Larkin a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

  • In 11 of 28 games this season, Larkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
  • Larkin averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:44 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:38 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:37 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Home L 4-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:10 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 16:30 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:41 Away W 5-4 OT
11/26/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:14 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:45 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

