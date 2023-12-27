Delta County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Delta County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Delta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rapid River High School at Mid Peninsula High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Rock, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
