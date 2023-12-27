For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Daniel Sprong a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

  • Sprong has scored in eight of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Sprong has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 8:09 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:31 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:15 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:24 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 10:16 Home L 6-5 OT

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

