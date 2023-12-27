Can we anticipate Christian Fischer lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

Fischer has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Wild this season, but has not scored.

Fischer has zero points on the power play.

Fischer averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 6:37 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:52 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:05 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:11 Home L 6-5 OT

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

