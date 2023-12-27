Will Austin Czarnik Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 27?
When the Detroit Red Wings play the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Austin Czarnik light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Czarnik stats and insights
- Czarnik is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Czarnik has zero points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Czarnik recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:36
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:54
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|6:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:07
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|8:00
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|L 4-1
Red Wings vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
