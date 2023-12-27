For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Andrew Copp a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

Copp has scored in four of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:37 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:17 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:22 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:01 Home L 6-5 OT

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

