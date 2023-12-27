Alex DeBrincat will be among those in action Wednesday when his Detroit Red Wings meet the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Does a wager on DeBrincat intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat has averaged 18:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

DeBrincat has a goal in 10 games this year out of 34 games played, including multiple goals four times.

DeBrincat has a point in 20 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points seven times.

In 15 of 34 games this year, DeBrincat has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

DeBrincat's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 34 Games 3 32 Points 2 15 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

