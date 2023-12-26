The First Responder Bowl will feature a matchup between the Texas State Bobcats and the Rice Owls. Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas State vs. Rice? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas State vs. Rice?

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Rice 33, Texas State 28

Rice 33, Texas State 28 Texas State is 4-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Bobcats have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter and won every time.

This season, Rice has won two out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

The Owls have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Rice (+3.5)



Rice (+3.5) Texas State has played 11 games, posting five wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Rice has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

So far this year, the Owls have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas State vs. Rice matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (60)



Over (60) Six of Texas State's games this season have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 60 points.

There have been four Rice games that have finished with a combined score over 60 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 66.3 points per game, 6.3 points more than the point total of 60 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61 60.4 61.4 Implied Total AVG 35.4 35.8 35 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-3-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.7 50.9 54.9 Implied Total AVG 31.2 29.5 33.2 ATS Record 7-3-1 4-1-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 4-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.