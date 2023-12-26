The Brooklyn Nets visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Mikal Bridges, Cade Cunningham and others in this game.

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES

BSDET and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +110) 7.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -132)

The 22.5-point over/under for Cunningham on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average.

He has collected 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Cunningham averages 7.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Cunningham has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -156)

The 21.7 points Bridges has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (22.5).

He has pulled down 5.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Bridges has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges has knocked down 2.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

The 14.5-point over/under set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has pulled down 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Dinwiddie has picked up 6.6 assists per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (7.5).

He has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

