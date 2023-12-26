The Detroit Pistons (2-27) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (14-15) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, December 26 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Nets beat the Pistons 126-115 on Saturday when they last met. Mikal Bridges led the Nets in the win with 29 points, while Jaden Ivey scored 23 in the losing effort for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep Jalen Duren C Questionable Ankle 12.6 10.9 2.5

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and YES

