The Brooklyn Nets (14-15) are favored (by 6.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-27) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is 232.5.

Pistons vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -6.5 232.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 13 games this season that have gone over 232.5 combined points scored.

Detroit's games this season have had an average of 230.1 points, 2.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Detroit is 9-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (7.7%) in those games.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in 20 games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pistons vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 12 41.4% 116 225.2 115.5 236.4 228.4 Pistons 13 44.8% 109.2 225.2 120.9 236.4 227.3

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Over its past 10 games, Detroit has one win against the spread, and is 0-10 overall.

The Pistons have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .214 (3-11-0). Away, it is .400 (6-9-0).

The Pistons score 6.3 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Nets give up to opponents (115.5).

Detroit is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when it scores more than 115.5 points.

Pistons vs. Nets Betting Splits

Pistons and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 9-20 7-13 17-12 Nets 18-11 3-1 15-14

Pistons vs. Nets Point Insights

Pistons Nets 109.2 Points Scored (PG) 116 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 3-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 1-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-3 120.9 Points Allowed (PG) 115.5 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 6-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-0 2-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-0

