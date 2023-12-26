On Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (2-27) will be looking to stop a 26-game losing streak when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (14-15). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pistons vs. Nets matchup.

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES

BSDET and YES Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Pistons vs Nets Additional Info

Pistons vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets average 116 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 115.5 per contest (19th in the NBA). They have a +13 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons' -340 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.2 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 120.9 per contest (25th in league).

The teams average 225.2 points per game combined, 7.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 236.4 combined points per game, 3.9 more points than this contest's over/under.

Brooklyn has put together an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Pistons and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +40000 - Nets +30000 +12500 -

