The Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart included, take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 126-115 loss against the Nets, Stewart totaled 20 points and five assists.

With prop bets in place for Stewart, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.5 8.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.0 Assists -- 1.6 2.1 PRA -- 19 16.9 PR -- 17.4 14.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Nets

Stewart is responsible for taking 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Stewart's Pistons average 103.1 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Nets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have allowed 115.5 points per contest, which is 19th-best in the league.

Conceding 44.2 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 25.9 assists per contest, the Nets are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 33 20 5 5 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.