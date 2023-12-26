At Little Caesars Arena, Cade Cunningham will lead the Detroit Pistons (2-27) into a home matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (14-15) on Tuesday, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and YES

BSDET and YES Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cade Cunningham vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 1054.8 994.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.4 34.3 Fantasy Rank 42 34

Cade Cunningham vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham gives the Pistons 22.4 points, 3.9 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Pistons put up 109.2 points per game (28th in league) while allowing 120.9 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a -340 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.7 points per game.

The 43 rebounds per game Detroit accumulates rank 21st in the league. Their opponents pull down 43.3.

The Pistons knock down 9.9 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) while shooting 33.4% from deep (30th in NBA). They are making 1.7 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 11.6 per game at 37.8%.

Detroit has committed 3.9 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.9 (29th in NBA) while forcing 12 (26th in league).

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Mikal Bridges' numbers for the season are 21.7 points, 3.9 assists and 5.4 boards per contest.

The Nets score 116 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 115.5 (19th in the league) for a +13 scoring differential overall.

Brooklyn grabs 46.7 rebounds per game (third in the league) while conceding 44.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

The Nets make 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 38.5% rate (second-best in the NBA), compared to the 13.7 their opponents make while shooting 37.2% from deep.

Brooklyn has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 12.4 (seventh in NBA play) while forcing 11.2 (30th in the league).

Cade Cunningham vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game -8.2 -0.7 Usage Percentage 30.5% 26.4% True Shooting Pct 53% 57.2% Total Rebound Pct 6.3% 8.3% Assist Pct 33.2% 17%

