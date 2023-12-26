Bojan Bogdanovic and his Detroit Pistons teammates will hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 126-115 loss against the Nets, Bogdanovic tallied 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Bogdanovic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 19.6 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 Assists -- 2.5 PRA -- 24.8 PR -- 22.3 3PM 2.5 2.9



Bojan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 5.6% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Nets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nets are 19th in the NBA, conceding 115.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nets are 21st in the NBA, giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nets have given up 25.9 per game, 12th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets have given up 13.7 makes per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 39 19 8 4 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.