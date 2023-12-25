A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Denver Nuggets (21-10) host the Golden State Warriors (15-14) on December 25, 2023. The Nuggets will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Warriors, who have won five straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.

Denver has an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank first.

The 115 points per game the Nuggets score are only 0.8 fewer points than the Warriors give up (115.8).

Denver has a 12-3 record when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Golden State has a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Nuggets are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank first.

The Warriors' 117.2 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 110 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 110 points, Golden State is 12-7.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average 121 points per game when playing at home, compared to 110.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.

Denver is ceding 110.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 109.8.

The Nuggets are sinking 12.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.7 more threes and 3.4% points better than they're averaging on the road (11 threes per game, 36.1% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Warriors are putting up fewer points at home (115.9 per game) than away (118.6). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (114.9) than away (116.7).

In 2023-24 Golden State is allowing 1.8 fewer points per game at home (114.9) than on the road (116.7).

This season the Warriors are averaging more assists at home (28.6 per game) than on the road (27.8).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Knee Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Questionable Cervicothoracic Aaron Gordon Questionable Heel

Warriors Injuries