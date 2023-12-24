The Detroit Lions (10-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) square off on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a clash of NFC North foes.

How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

Lions Insights

The Lions put up 8.1 more points per game (27.3) than the Vikings allow (19.2).

The Lions collect 394.4 yards per game, 78.4 more yards than the 316 the Vikings give up per outing.

This season, Detroit rushes for 48.9 more yards per game (140.9) than Minnesota allows per outing (92).

The Lions have 20 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 20 takeaways.

Lions Away Performance

The Lions score 24 points per game in away games (3.3 fewer than overall), and concede 25.4 on the road (1.8 more than overall).

The Lions pick up fewer yards away from home (376.1 per game) than they do overall (394.4), and allow more (345.6 per game) than overall (320.9).

The Lions pick up fewer rushing yards away from home (133.6 per game) than they do overall (140.9), but they also give up fewer on the road (94.6 per game) than overall (95.9).

On the road, the Lions successfully convert fewer third downs (40%) than overall (43.2%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs in road games (38.8%) than overall (38%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at New Orleans W 33-28 FOX 12/10/2023 at Chicago L 28-13 FOX 12/16/2023 Denver W 42-17 NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Minnesota - FOX 12/30/2023 at Dallas - ABC/ESPN 1/7/2024 Minnesota - -

