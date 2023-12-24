According to our computer model, the Detroit Lions will defeat the Minnesota Vikings when they square off at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 24 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

On offense, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by compiling 27.3 points per game. They rank 23rd on defense (23.6 points allowed per game). The Vikings rank 21st in the NFL with 20.7 points per game on offense, and they rank seventh with 19.2 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Lions vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (+3.5) Under (47) Lions 24, Vikings 23

Lions Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Detroit has put together a 9-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lions have an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Detroit games have hit the over nine out of 14 times this season.

Lions games this season have posted an average total of 46.5, which is 0.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Vikings Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Vikings.

Minnesota has put together a 7-4-3 ATS record so far this year.

The Vikings have covered the spread twice this season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In 2023, four Minnesota games have hit the over.

Games involving the Vikings this year have averaged 44.5 points per game, a 2.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Lions vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 27.3 23.6 30.6 21.9 24 25.4 Minnesota 20.7 19.2 20 20.5 21.3 18.3

