Division rivals Detroit (10-4) and Minnesota (7-7) will meet in a matchup of NFC North teams on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Lions go up against the Vikings. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we outline below.

Lions vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Lions have been winning eight times, have been behind four times, and have been tied two times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

The Vikings have had the lead five times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 9.2 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.6 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Vikings have won the second quarter in nine games, lost the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost eight times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) this year. It is allowing 6.7 points on average in the third quarter (31st-ranked) on defense.

Out of 14 games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

4th Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering six points on average in that quarter.

In the Vikings' 14 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, been outscored five times, and tied three times.

Lions vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Lions have been winning after the first half in 11 games (9-2 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in three games (1-2).

The Vikings have been winning eight times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up four times at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Lions have won the second half in six games this season, been outscored in the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.1 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 12.7 points on average in the second half.

Out of 14 games this year, the Vikings have won the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), lost eight times (3-5), and tied three times (1-2).

