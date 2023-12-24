With the Detroit Lions playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Kalif Raymond a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Raymond's stat line this year reveals 30 catches for 399 yards and one score. He puts up 28.5 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 39 times.

Raymond has had a touchdown catch in one of 14 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Kalif Raymond Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3 2 46 1 Week 3 Falcons 6 4 55 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 45 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 23 0 Week 7 @Ravens 2 2 20 0 Week 8 Raiders 4 2 24 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 46 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Packers 5 5 90 0 Week 13 @Saints 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bears 4 3 15 0 Week 15 Broncos 1 1 12 0

