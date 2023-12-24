Detroit Lions receiver Kalif Raymond will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 224.0 per game.

Raymond's 30 catches (on 39 targets) have netted him 399 yards (28.5 per game) and one TD this season.

Raymond vs. the Vikings

Raymond vs the Vikings (since 2021): 4 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed five opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 224.0 passing yards per game allowed by the Vikings defense makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings' defense ranks seventh in the league by conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (17 total passing TDs).

Kalif Raymond Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-115)

Raymond Receiving Insights

Raymond, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 11 games this season.

Raymond has received 7.8% of his team's 499 passing attempts this season (39 targets).

He has been targeted 39 times, averaging 10.2 yards per target (11th in NFL).

In one of 14 games this year, Raymond has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (2.1% of his team's 47 offensive TDs).

Raymond has been targeted four times in the red zone (7.3% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts).

Raymond's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 12/16/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 5 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

