With the Detroit Lions playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Josh Reynolds a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds' 33 catches (on 51 targets) have led to 535 yards receiving (41.2 per game) and five scores.

Reynolds has hauled in a touchdown pass in four of 13 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Josh Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 4 80 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 66 2 Week 4 @Packers 6 3 69 0 Week 5 Panthers 5 4 76 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 50 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 2 43 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 13 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 15 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 11 0 Week 12 Packers 4 2 15 1 Week 13 @Saints 3 1 12 0 Week 14 @Bears 4 3 44 1 Week 15 Broncos 3 2 41 0

