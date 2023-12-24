Jared Goff will be facing the 17th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Goff has passed for 3,727 yards (266.2 per game) this season while completing 67.1% of his passes, with 26 TD passes and 10 picks. In the ground game, Goff has added 21 yards rushing on 29 attempts, including two touchdowns.

Goff vs. the Vikings

Goff vs the Vikings (since 2021): 4 GP / 276.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 276.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD Minnesota has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Vikings have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least two passing touchdowns to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Vikings have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 224 passing yards the Vikings give up per contest makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the Vikings have given up 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks seventh among NFL defenses.

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 251.5 (-115)

251.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-139)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has topped his passing yards prop total in seven games this season, or 50.0%.

The Lions have passed 54.9% of the time and run 45.1% this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Goff's 7.5 yards per attempt rank fifth in the NFL.

Goff has thrown for a touchdown in 13 of 14 games this season, with more than one TD pass eight times.

He has scored 28 of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (59.6%).

Goff has passed 55 times out of his 499 total attempts while in the red zone (39.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 0.5 (+105)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (21.4%) out of 14 opportunities.

Goff has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has nine carries in the red zone (10.5% of his team's 86 red zone rushes).

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 12/16/2023 Week 15 24-for-34 / 278 YDS / 5 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 20-for-35 / 161 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 16-for-25 / 213 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 29-for-44 / 332 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 23-for-35 / 236 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

