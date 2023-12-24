Jameson Williams has a decent matchup when his Detroit Lions meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Vikings have given up 224 passing yards per game, 17th in the NFL.

Williams has 17 catches for 242 yards and two TDs this season. He has been targeted 33 times.

Williams vs. the Vikings

Williams vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed five opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

The pass defense of the Vikings is giving up 224 yards per game this year, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Vikings' defense is seventh in the league by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Jameson Williams Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Williams Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this season, Williams has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Williams has been targeted on 33 of his team's 499 passing attempts this season (6.6% target share).

He has been targeted 33 times this season, averaging 7.3 yards per target.

Williams has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 6.4% of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 12/16/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 19 YDS / 1 TD vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

