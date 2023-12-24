When the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings square off in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will David Montgomery find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Montgomery will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Montgomery has had 178 attempts for a team-leading 855 rushing yards (77.7 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Montgomery also has 103 receiving yards (9.4 per game) on 14 catches.

Montgomery has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has scored in eight games.

David Montgomery Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Packers 32 121 3 2 20 0 Week 5 Panthers 19 109 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 6 14 0 1 19 0 Week 10 @Chargers 12 116 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Bears 12 76 1 2 22 0 Week 12 Packers 15 71 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Saints 18 56 1 1 -1 0 Week 14 @Bears 10 66 0 3 19 0 Week 15 Broncos 17 85 0 2 -3 0

Rep David Montgomery with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.