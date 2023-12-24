David Montgomery will be up against the fifth-best run defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Montgomery has run for a team-best 855 yards on 178 carries (77.7 ypg), including 10 rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Montgomery has also caught 14 balls for 103 yards (9.4 ypg).

Montgomery vs. the Vikings

Montgomery vs the Vikings (since 2021): 4 GP / 43.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 43.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Vikings have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Minnesota has allowed seven opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Vikings this season.

Montgomery will face the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense this week. The Vikings concede 92 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Vikings have put up eight touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Vikings' defense is fourth in the NFL in that category.

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Montgomery Rushing Insights

Montgomery has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in nine games (81.8%) out of 11 opportunities.

The Lions have passed 54.9% of the time and run 45.1% this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 178 of his team's 410 total rushing attempts this season (43.4%).

Montgomery has a rushing touchdown in eight of 11 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored 10 of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (21.3%).

He has 42 carries in the red zone (48.8% of his team's 86 red zone rushes).

David Montgomery Receiving Props vs the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Montgomery Receiving Insights

In five of 11 games this season, Montgomery has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Montgomery has been targeted on 21 of his team's 499 passing attempts this season (4.2% target share).

He has racked up 4.9 yards per target (103 yards on 21 targets).

Montgomery, in 11 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Montgomery's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Broncos 12/16/2023 Week 15 17 ATT / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 18 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 71 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 76 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs

