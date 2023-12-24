Who’s the Best Team in the Big Ten? See our Weekly Women's Big Ten Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the Big Ten? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
Big Ten Power Rankings
1. Iowa
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 28-2
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: W 98-69 vs Loyola Chicago
Next Game
- Opponent: Minnesota
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. Ohio State
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 25-3
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 84-55 vs Belmont
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
3. Indiana
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
- Last Game: W 84-35 vs Bowling Green
Next Game
- Opponent: Illinois
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: BTN
4. Michigan State
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd
- Last Game: W 105-66 vs Coastal Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Penn State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
5. Nebraska
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
- Last Game: L 69-52 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
6. Maryland
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 78-55 vs JMU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nebraska
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
7. Minnesota
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th
- Last Game: W 100-45 vs Lindenwood (MO)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
8. Penn State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th
- Last Game: W 101-73 vs Cent. Conn. St.
Next Game
- Opponent: Michigan State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. Michigan
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
- Last Game: W 77-35 vs Florida A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Ohio State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
10. Purdue
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
- Last Game: W 79-63 vs Indiana State
Next Game
- Opponent: Wisconsin
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
11. Wisconsin
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
- Last Game: W 76-64 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Purdue
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
12. Illinois
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
- Last Game: W 81-71 vs UTEP
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Indiana
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: BTN
13. Rutgers
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 8-23
- Overall Rank: 140th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
- Last Game: L 84-59 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northwestern
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
14. Northwestern
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 199th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
- Last Game: W 72-68 vs Temple
Next Game
- Opponent: Rutgers
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
