In this season's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Georgia State Panthers are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1), against the Utah State Aggies. Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho will host the matchup on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 62.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. Georgia State matchup.

Utah State vs. Georgia State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Boise, Idaho
  • Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah State vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline
BetMGM Utah State (-1) 62.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Utah State (-1.5) 61.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

Utah State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

  • Utah State has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
  • Georgia State has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 3-3.

Utah State & Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds

Utah State
To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000
To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.