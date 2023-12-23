Should you bet on Robby Fabbri to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

In eight of 21 games this season, Fabbri has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Devils this season, and has scored two goals.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 30.0% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:55 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:25 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:00 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:34 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:14 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:30 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

