Red Wings vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (16-13-2) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit Red Wings (16-13-4) at home on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+.
Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-185)
|Red Wings (+150)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- This season the Red Wings have won 10 of the 22 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Detroit has a record of 1-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Red Wings.
- Detroit has played 20 games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|106 (11th)
|Goals
|118 (3rd)
|112 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|110 (26th)
|30 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|30 (3rd)
|23 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|25 (24th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit has a 4-6-0 line against the spread while finishing 3-6-1 straight up in its last 10 games.
- Seven of Detroit's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- Over their past 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 8.7 goals, 0.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Red Wings have scored the third-most goals (118 goals, 3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 110 total, which ranks 26th among NHL teams.
- Their +8 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
