The New Jersey Devils' Tyler Toffoli and the Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond are two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center.

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 31 points (0.9 per game), as he has totaled 15 goals and 16 assists in 33 games (playing 18:17 per game).

Dylan Larkin's 29 points this season, including 12 goals and 17 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.

This season, Raymond has 10 goals and 16 assists for New Jersey.

In the crease, Detroit's Alex Lyon is 4-3-0 this season, amassing 177 saves and permitting 13 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .932 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Devils Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for New Jersey, Jack Hughes has 38 points in 26 games (14 goals, 24 assists).

Jesper Bratt has chipped in with 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists).

Toffoli has 23 points for New Jersey, via 13 goals and 10 assists.

Akira Schmid (5-7-1) has a 3.3 goals against average and an .893% save percentage (51st in league).

Red Wings vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 8th 3.42 Goals Scored 3.58 3rd 30th 3.61 Goals Allowed 3.33 22nd 11th 31.6 Shots 30.4 17th 8th 29.5 Shots Allowed 32 23rd 2nd 31.25% Power Play % 22.06% 14th 24th 77% Penalty Kill % 78.81% 20th

