The New Jersey Devils will host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, December 23, with the Devils having lost three consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Red Wings attempt to beat the Devils.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Red Wings vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Red Wings Devils 4-0 DET 10/12/2023 Devils Red Wings 4-3 NJ

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (110 in total), 26th in the NHL.

The Red Wings are third in the league in scoring (118 goals, 3.6 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 33 15 16 31 15 17 43.8% Dylan Larkin 27 12 17 29 15 14 52.9% Lucas Raymond 33 10 16 26 15 15 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 32 6 18 24 13 8 - Moritz Seider 33 5 16 21 15 13 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are giving up 112 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league action.

The Devils' 106 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Devils are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Devils Key Players