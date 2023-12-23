Here's a peek at the injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (16-13-4), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Red Wings prepare for their matchup against the New Jersey Devils (16-13-2) at Prudential Center on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Ville Husso G Out Lower Body Alex Lyon G Out Lower Body Klim Kostin C Out Upper Body

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Dougie Hamilton D Out Pectoral Muscle Tomas Nosek LW Out Upper Body

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 118 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the NHL.

Detroit gives up 3.3 goals per game (110 total), which ranks 26th in the league.

They have the 10th-best goal differential in the league at +8.

Devils Season Insights

New Jersey's 106 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the league.

Its goal differential (-6) ranks 22nd in the league.

