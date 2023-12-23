Two struggling teams hit the court when the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) host the Detroit Pistons (2-26) on December 23, 2023. The Nets will look to break a five-game losing streak against the Pistons, who have lost 25 straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Nets Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

Detroit has put together a 1-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Pistons are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at fifth.

The Pistons average 6.5 fewer points per game (109.0) than the Nets give up to opponents (115.5).

Detroit is 1-5 when it scores more than 115.5 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons are not as good offensively, putting up 108.9 points per game, compared to 109.0 away. But they are better defensively, giving up 118.8 points per game at home, compared to 122.6 on the road.

The Pistons average 1.9 more assists per game at home (26.5) than away (24.6).

Pistons Injuries