Check out the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (2-26), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Pistons prepare for their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) at Barclays Center on Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pistons' last game was a 119-111 loss to the Jazz on Thursday. The Pistons got a team-leading 28 points from Cade Cunningham in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep Killian Hayes PG Questionable Illness 9.1 3.1 4.4 Jalen Duren C Questionable Ankle 12.6 10.9 2.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSDETX

YES and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -9.5 233.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.