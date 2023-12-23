Pistons vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-26) will look to halt a 25-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Nets have lost five games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pistons vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSDETX
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-9.5
|233.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played 11 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 233.5 points.
- The average total for Detroit's games this season is 229.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Detroit's ATS record is 9-19-0 this year.
- The Pistons have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win two times (8%) in those contests.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +350 or more on the moneyline this season in seven games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pistons vs Nets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pistons vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|10
|35.7%
|115.6
|224.6
|115.5
|236.2
|228.3
|Pistons
|11
|39.3%
|109
|224.6
|120.7
|236.2
|227.1
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Over its last 10 games, Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall.
- In their past 10 games, the Pistons have gone over the total five times.
- Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (6-8-0) than at home (3-11-0) this season.
- The Pistons' 109 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 115.5 the Nets allow.
- Detroit is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when it scores more than 115.5 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pistons vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|9-19
|5-6
|16-12
|Nets
|17-11
|1-1
|14-14
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons vs. Nets Point Insights
|Pistons
|Nets
|109
|115.6
|28
|13
|3-3
|6-1
|1-5
|4-3
|120.7
|115.5
|25
|19
|6-2
|9-0
|2-6
|9-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.