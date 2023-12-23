Will Patrick Kane Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 23?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Patrick Kane a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kane stats and insights
- In three of nine games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- Kane has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Kane averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 112 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.